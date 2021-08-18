unilad
Woman Says She’s Possessed By Michael Jackson And They Are Married

by : Hannah Smith on : 18 Aug 2021 16:57
Michael Jackson is missed by his legions of fans around the world, but one woman has gone to extreme lengths to keep the King of Pop’s spirit alive.

Kathleen Roberts, a self-described clairvoyant, claims that she’s married to the ghost of none other than MJ himself, and her story of their relationship takes more than a few twists and turns.

In a blog post, Roberts claims to be ‘possessed’ by the spirit of Jackson, who died in 2009 aged 50. According to the medium, the pair are inseparable, with Jackson even accompanying her on ‘bonding’ trips to the bathroom.

Clairvoyant Kathleen Roberts (Kathleen Roberts)Kathleen Roberts

‘He stays possessed in me (relaxed not channeling and just enjoying living through me and communicating with me as a husband),’ she wrote in the post, saying that the late star enjoys using her to dance and sing.

It’s a relationship that Jackson himself was apparently keen to make official, with the New York Post reporting that Roberts previously claimed in a series of now-deleted TikTok videos that his spirit proposed to her ‘clairvoyantly’ with a ‘pink engagement ring’.

Apparently, he even managed to convince the spirit of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. – who died in 1968 – to officiate the ceremony while she was ‘getting out of a bathtub’.

‘He likes to eat in me. He loves cookies. He cusses a lot more than I’d expect him to as a former fan,’ Roberts wrote in her blog post, before stressing that their relationship was not sexual and that Jackson ‘scares me with spider visions and dead corpse visions if I kiss him or try to initiate romance physically’.

Michael Jackson (PA Images) Images

‘His family know about me and this happening, as I contacted them and let them know, not leaving them out of this at all,’ Roberts wrote, adding, ‘I feel special that he chose me for a wife (though not on paper) we treat our relationship as though we are married. we have our ups and downs but Michael, the truth is, I just can’t stop loving you.’

According to the Post, MJ isn’t the only former star Roberts has a close connection with, as the clairvoyant apparently also believes that she herself is the reincarnation of Marilyn Monroe.

Hannah Smith

Hannah Smith is a London-based journalist at UNILAD. After studying History at UCL she worked for print publications on both sides of the pond, including spells at Harper's Magazine and The Times, before graduating with an MA in Newspaper Journalism from City, University of London.

Topics: Celebrity, ghosts, Michael Jackson

