Woman With Elon Musk’s Old Phone Number Keeps Getting His Texts

A California woman with Elon Musk’s old phone number has had a unique insight to his life after she started receiving his texts and calls.

There are millions and millions of phone numbers out there, and as old ones are passed on and re-used it was only a matter of time before someone ended up with a famous person’s former digits.

SpaceX CEO Musk is probably one of the more interesting celebrities to get, what with his eccentric nature and forward-thinking ideas.

Previously, we could only imagine the kind of messages he received – perhaps things like: ‘Hey man, can I hitch a ride to space?’, or ‘Yeah, X Æ A-12 is nice, but how about something like James?’ – but now we can know for sure.

Lyndsay Tucker, a 25-year-old skin care consultant who works in San Jose, started receiving Musk’s texts a couple of years ago, though at the time she had no idea who he was.

Speaking to NPR, she recalled:

I asked my mom, ‘Hey, I keep getting these text messages’ — and I was also now starting to get phone calls — ‘for this guy Elon Musk. I don’t know who this is’ And my mom’s jaw just dropped.

On an average day, Tucker receives at least three calls or texts intended for Musk from people who haven’t been informed of his change in number. If the entrepreneur is involved in some sort of scandal or big news story, she’s likely to receive a lot more.

Some of the cooler conversations she’s found herself picking up include a woman volunteering to go to space with SpaceX, and some blueprints for a bionic limb.

Former Walt Disney executive John Lasseter texted who he thought was Musk to praise his newly purchased Tesla, calling it a ‘magnificent car!!’, while The Internal Revenue Service called about a complicated tax issue.

Referring to the tax call, Tucker said:

I assumed I had messed something up. It was a huge relief they weren’t looking for me.

Despite the fact it’s Tucker who answers the phone, many callers refuse to believe they have the wrong number, asking: ‘How do I know you’re not Elon?’

Tucker added:

They suddenly want proof that I’m not him even though they’re obviously talking to a woman on the phone.

According to public records cited by NPR, Tucker’s number was previously associated with a house Musk owned a few years ago. The number was randomly assigned to Tucker after Musk got rid of it, but it was shared widely online as Musk’s current contact.

Musk hadn’t expected the phone number to have been reassigned, saying:

Wow. That number is so old! I’m surprised it’s still out there somewhere.

Though receiving Musk’s messages is ‘funny most of the time’, Tucker has found it can be a pain ‘when it’s like call after call after call.’

She explained:

Whenever I see his name pop up in the news, I’m like, ‘OK, I have to actually learn what he said because, chances are, someone is going to message me about it or call me about it.’ Sometimes I don’t respond if I’m having a rough day. So if you didn’t get a response, it’s probably me, not him. Don’t feel too let down.

Though it comes with its baggage, Tucker intends to keep the number as she’s an aspiring actress with a network of connections who know her by those digits.