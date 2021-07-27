Wrestling Legend Super Porky Dies Aged 58

@EricBaudour/@monstersngeeks/Twitter

Wrestler Super Porky has died at the age of 58.

The former WWE, CMLL and AAA star’s death was announced on talk show Mas Lucha last night, July 26.

AAA has since confirmed the news in a tweet writing, ‘The family #LuchaLibreAAA Worldwide joins in prayer for the eternal rest of José Luis Alvarado Nieves “Brazo de Plata” “Super Porky”. Legend of Mexican Wrestling.’

Nieves initially made his wrestling debut under the name Brazo de Plata (Silver Arm), alongside his brother, Brazo de Oro (Gold Arm). The pair were a team between 1977 and 1988.

During this time, he joined CMLL in 1985 with other members of his own Alvarado family, Metro Online reports, before going on to change his name to Super Porky to embrace the more comedic side of wrestling.

In light of the news of his death, people have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late 58-year-old. One person wrote, ‘Rest in Peace Super Porky. I was so excited when I got this photo with him several years ago. He was a larger than life character, a legend and he will be missed.’

Another person tweeted, ‘Rest in Peace Super Porky Brazo de Plata He was one of my favorites growing up a husky little Mexican kid, finding his classic matches has been a pleasure of mine as of late. Sending my condolences to the Alvarado family.’

A third person wrote, ‘Really sad news about Brazo de Plata, aka Super Porky. I couldn’t go to sleep last night and was looking up photos of him on Instagram. One of my all-time favorites. Last time I saw him live was in 2013 and he was so much fun. QEPD.’

As it stands, the cause of his death remains unreported.