You Can Now Buy Post Malone's Incredible McLaren Senna XP Hypercar PA Images/DuPont Registry

Post Malone is selling his 2019 McLaren Senna XP ‘Master of Monaco’, which is one of only three like it in the US.

The hypercar, which honors the late Formula 1 champion Ayrton Senna, has been listed for sale by the DuPont Registry.

Each of the three special editions, commissioned by the McLaren Beverly Hills dealership, have unique paint accents to represent the flags of the countries where the racer won Formula One Grand Prix events.

DuPont Registry

While the advert does not list an asking price, the Master of Monaco was originally sold for $1.5 million (£1.1 million), and will expectedly sell for a lot more this time around.

The car, which has only been driven 147 miles, celebrates Senna’s six wins in Monaco between 1989 and 1993. In celebration of this, the car’s body has both red and white accents as well as a graphic of the Monaco flag.

The interior of the car is comprised of red leather seats and red-tinted carbon fibre to cover the dashboard and steering wheel.

The car’s speed is equally as impressive. During testing, it was revealed that the car can reach 60mph in 2.7 seconds.

PA Images

Each seat has a Monaco flag stitched into the headrest with the words ‘Master of Monaco’ underneath, and each doorsill also features the racer’s signature. No detail has been spared, as even the steering wheel has a special red and white 12 o’clock marker and a unique plaque to distinguish the special-edition car.

Having only purchased the car earlier this year, it is unclear why the 25-year-old rapper is selling it already.

He is no stranger to luxury cars. Also in his fleet is an all-white Bugatti Chiron, which retails for a minimum of €2.4 million (£2.1 million), and a Rolls-Royce Phantom.

The other two special edition cars in the McLaren Senna series are the ‘Lap of the Gods’, which honours Senna’s win in the UK in 1993, and ‘Home Victory’, which pays tribute to his win in the 1991 Brazilian Grand Prix.

PA

Senna has been quoted to say that his win in Brazil was the one where he gave ‘everything’ he had.

In the Monaco Grand Prix alone, Senna held a record of six victories, and in terms of race wins is the fifth-most successful driver of all time.

He died in 1994 in an accident while leading the San Marino Grand Prix.