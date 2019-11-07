Youngest EuroMillions Winner, Jane Park, Suffers Miscarriage

Jane Park/Instagram

EuroMillions winner Jane Park has suffered a miscarriage just weeks after revealing she was expecting her first child.

The heartbroken 23-year-old said she was ‘emotionally exhausted’ while telling her social media followers ‘this pregnancy just wasn’t meant to be.’

The devastating news come just says after Jane showed off her baby bump, saying finding out she was going to be a mum completely out weighed the excitement of seeing her winning numbers on the lottery.

She wrote:

It’s 4am and I’m wide awake but emotionally exhausted. I never thought I’d have to say this, but this pregnancy just wasn’t meant to be. I’ve never cried this hard in my life but with my mum by my side I know I’ll get through this.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Jane told the Mirror:

Seeing the positive pregnancy test was more exciting than seeing the winning numbers on my lottery ticket. It’s a crazy time but I am so happy. People think ­winning the lottery is the best thing that can happen to you but this is ­something that no amount of cash could buy.

Jane was 13 weeks into her pregnancy and was looking forward to co-parenting with her baby’s father, a friend called Barry.

23-year-old Jane, from Edinburgh, shot to fame in 2013 when she won £1,000,000 on the Euromillions after buying her first ever lucky dip ticket at the age of 17.

Her first few purchases after winning included a £25,000 BMW, a £17,000 VW Beetle and an £18,000 Range Rover.

However, she later considered suing lottery bosses in 2017 after claiming winning the money at such a young age ruined her life.

At the time, Jane told various different news outlets:

I thought it would make my life 10 times better but it’s made it 10 times worse. I wish I had no money most days. I say to myself, ‘My life would be so much easier if I hadn’t won.’

Our thoughts are with Jane at this sad time.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

