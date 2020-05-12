YouTube Star Corey La Barrie Dies Aged 25
YouTube star Corey La Barrie has died aged 25.
Corey was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday night, May 10 – his 25th birthday.
Daniel Joseph Silva, a celebrity tattoo artist, was apparently driving the car, while Corey was in the passenger seat. Both were taken to hospital, where Corey is said to have died from his injuries.
Los Angeles Police Department said Silva initially tried to flee the scene but was stopped by people who had witnessed the crash. He has since been arrested, the Los Angeles Times reports.
Corey’s brother Jarrad confirmed the sad news of Corey’s death on Instagram yesterday, May 11. Jarrad claims Corey’s friend Daniel Silva was driving while drunk, though this has not been confirmed by authorities.
He wrote:
This isn’t something i thought i would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what i wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving… this is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do i dont how I’m suppose to do this without you i miss you so much already this isn’t fair thank you for always being the best big brother i could ask for. [sic]
Jarrad added how he loved Corey ‘so f*cking much’, and that life wasn’t going to be the same without him.
Several others have gone on to pay tribute to the late YouTuber. Former member of YouTube ‘supergroup’ Our2ndLife Connor Franta shared his sadness on Twitter.
He wrote, ‘I have no words. I’m sending the little love I have left in me out into the world today.’
Fellow YouTuber Trevor Moran also tweeted: ‘I am so heartbroken.’
Internet personality Tana Mongeau shared a thread of tweets, saying her ‘heart is heavy’.
She wrote:
corey was one of the kindest kids i ever met in this city no cap. my heart is heavy today….. to everyone he was close to, which i can truly think of SO many people… my heart is broken for you & if you need anything i’m a text away.
if u guys have time today please show love to jc, kian, chelsey, ayla, crawford, bobby, harrison & anderson, dom, & all the ppl in corey’s life…. the light he brought was unmatched & they need that love rn. my heart aches for them. [sic]
The singer went on to tell her 2.2 million followers to never drive drunk.
Our thoughts are with Corey’s family through this difficult time.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
