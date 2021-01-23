YouTube Star JoJo Siwa Comes Out As Gay PA Images/@itsjojosiwa/Twitter

Dance Moms star and YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa has come out as gay.

The 17-year-old has been hailed an inspiration to young LGBTQ+ people all over the world, after she bravely shared her story in the form of a t-shirt, which read, ‘Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.’

‘My cousin got me a new shirt,’ she wrote in a tweet, which has since been liked more than 800,000 times.

It comes after the teen star shared a TikTok video of herself lip syncing to Lady Gaga’s Born This Way, including the lyrics, ‘No matter gay, straight, or bi, lesbian, transgendered life. I’m on the right track baby, I was born to survive.’

JoJo shot to fame after appearing on Dance Moms, alongside her mum Jessalynn Siwa, and has since released a number of singles and was included on Time’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, thanks to her impressive YouTube following.

The teen has been heaped in praise in praise from fans and fellow stars, with Lil Nas X, who came out as gay in 2019, tweeting, ‘If you spell swag backwards, it’s gay. Coincidence?!’

Meanwhile, online blogger Paris Hilton branded the dancer a ‘gay icon!’

‘I have always followed this beautiful woman, since I was little and knowing this makes me very happy, knowing how she has been so brave to show thousands of children that they are not alone and that being part of this community is the best of all,’ one fan wrote.

Another added, ‘Why are you so amazing? I’m so proud of you for coming out, we all love you and support you.’

‘All jokes asides JoJo Siwa coming out is super f*cking brave considering she’s primarily in children’s entertainment and this has potential to piss off a lot of parents, networks she works with, etc but is also so f*cking cool for that reason?! What a badass,’ a third wrote.

Although JoJo didn’t address the t-shirt, she went on to post a number of videos, including one of her dancing around her house to Ariana Grande’s Step On Up.

