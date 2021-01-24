unilad
YouTube Star JoJo Siwa Says She’s ‘Never Been This Happy’ Since Coming Out

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 24 Jan 2021 14:55
YouTube star JoJo Siwa says she has never been so happy since coming out earlier this week.

The 17-year-old took to Twitter with a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt that read, ‘Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever,’ on Friday, January 22.

‘My cousin got me a new shirt,’ she wrote alongside the photo.

JoJo later said that while she wasn’t ready to put a label on her sexuality, she felt ‘awesome’ after coming out on social media.

‘I have thought about this, and the reason I’m not going to say this answer is because I don’t really know this answer,’ she said, when asked by a fan what her ‘label’ was.

‘I think humans are awesome. I think humans are really incredible people.’

She added:

Right now, I’m super duper happy and I want to share everything with the world, I really do, but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public.

Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it’s okay and that it’s awesome and the world is there for you.

JoJo went on to say that while everyone’s situation is different, coming out has a ‘stigma’ attached to it, and and people think ‘it’s this really, really scary thing, but it’s not anymore’.

‘There are so many accepting and loving people out there that it’s okay. Of course people are going to say it’s not normal, but nothing is normal. Literally not one thing about anybody is normal and it’s okay not to be normal, it’s okay to be a little different, it’s okay to be a little weird, strange, different,’ she added, as per Metro.

‘That’s something we should never, ever be afraid of. That’s something we should be proud of. …I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, that’s what matters. I have never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome.’

The YouTuber, who found fame on Dance Moms, has been hailed an icon after bravely coming out on social media.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 10am–6pm Monday to Friday, or email [email protected]

