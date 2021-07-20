YouTuber James Charles Criticised After Interacting With Another Minor On Instagram

jamescharles/Instagram/PA

YouTuber James Charles is at the centre of another controversy after tagging an underage streamer on Instagram.

The 22-year-old beauty influencer was previously accused of grooming young boys, with Tati and Jeffree Star saying he’d allegedly been sexting minors. While initial claims proved to be false, more underaged people came forward with allegations of inappropriate behaviour and sexual misconduct.

Advert 10

Charles’ YouTube account, which has more than 25 million followers, was briefly demonetised and he took a three-month hiatus. However, his latest Instagram story has been criticised by social media users.

He posted a photo of himself getting ready to ‘glam’ while watching Purpled, a Twitch streamer who’s 17 years old, ‘playing bedwars to keep [him] entertained’. Given past claims against him regarding young followers and users, some people think it’s unacceptable.

‘Fun fact James Charles, Purpled is a minor. Are we really doing this again?’ one user wrote. ‘Nah free Purpled you have such a long fricken history down your throat especially with minors,’ another tweeted. ‘Here we go @jamescharles is being a weirdo as usual. James Charles is a well known groomer. Purpled is a minor. Stay away from minors pls and thank you,’ a third wrote.

Advert 10

‘Purpled stumbled backwards into one the many ‘James Charles trying to connect with underage boys using his aggressively large platform controversies’,’ a fourth commented.

In a 14-minute apology video titled Holding myself accountable, Charles earlier admitted to sending ‘flirty’ messages to underage boys; more specifically, engaging in conversations with two 16-year-olds, with the YouTuber believing one of them was 18.

Advert 10

‘I f*cked up. These conversations should’ve never happened, point-blank, period. There is no excuse for it, there is no ifs, ands or buts and I take full responsibility for that,’ he said. ‘As an adult, it is my job and my responsibility to verify who I’m talking to, and therefore there is no one else to blame for this but myself.’

Charles said he was ‘desperate’ to be in a relationship, so much so he behaved ‘recklessly’ and missed ‘red flags… my hope has always been to be in a relationship with somebody my age or older that I can relate to or that can make me laugh and unfortunately, I have not been able to find that person yet.’

‘To the guys involved in the situation, I want to say I’m sorry. I’m sorry that I flirted with you and I’m really sorry if I ever made you uncomfortable. It is completely unacceptable,’ he said.