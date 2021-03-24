YouTuber Who Spent 3 Months In Coma After Giving Birth Shares First Photo Of Baby

gracefvictory/Instagram

YouTuber Grace Victory has shared her first photo of her baby after waking up from almost three months in a medically-induced coma.

Grace’s son was due to be born in February 2021, but the 30-year-old mum gave birth prematurely on Christmas Eve after developing mild coronavirus symptoms in December.

Advert 10

The YouTuber’s symptoms continued to worsen over two weeks, and just one day after giving birth, on Christmas Day, she was admitted to intensive care.

After being put into the medically-induced coma, Grace remained unconscious for more than 10 weeks until she awoke on March 8. She updated her followers at the time to let them know that she was awake and that her ‘baby boy [was] thriving at home’, and the mum has now taken to Instagram to update her followers with a picture of her son.

Grace shared a black-and-white picture of her son’s tiny feet on Instagram, writing: ‘The best feet in the world.’

Advert 10

She tagged her partner and the child’s father, Lee, in the snap and since posting it today, March 24, she has racked up tens of thousands of likes.

After she first welcomed her son into the world, Grace wrote on Twitter that it had been a ‘wild week’ and described her son as her and her partner’s ‘little Christmas miracle.’

Advert 10

Grace has been sharing videos on YouTube since 2011, and prior to contracting coronavirus she was documenting her pregnancy journey for her followers on the platform. The 30-year-old describes herself as ‘The Internet’s Big Sister’ and has amassed 222,000 subscribers who watch her address issues such as body positivity and mental health.

When she was admitted to intensive care, Grace’s family released a statement to update her fans on her situation, explaining that doctors had to deliver her son early as ‘she was just too unwell to carry on with the pregnancy.’

The statement continued: ‘Grace was admitted into intensive care on Christmas Day due to issues with her breathing & therefore they had to make the decision of placing her into an induced coma, to give her body the rest it needs, in order to recover.’

Advert 10

Grace’s fans were quick to share their love for the YouTuber after she posted the first image of her son, with fans flooding her comments with smiley faces and love heart emojis.

One person responded to say the image showed ‘the most beautiful feet,’ while another commented: ‘God bless you and your family Grace. Sending all the love’