Zac Efron Helps Clean 'Plastic Waste Carpets' From River Thames In New Netflix Doc PA/Thames21

Zac Efron is a man of many talents. I mean, we’ve all seen High School Musical.

But, if being a talented actor, singer and dancer wasn’t enough, Efron has successfully taken his heartthrob status to new levels, by revealing his passion for the environment, in a new Netflix doc.

And, the Baywatch star even ventured across the pond to here in the UK, where he highlighted the plight of London’s plastic waste problem for Down To Earth, which airs on the streaming service from July 10.

Check out the trailer for Down To Earth with Zac Efron here:

Our beloved Troy travelled to plastic waste hotspots at the scenic Concrete Barges, Rainham, an area of Essex saltmarsh where tonnes of lightweight plastic waste is washed in from London, in turn creating huge plastic carpets.

The London episode of Down To Earth shows Efron joining forces with leading environment charity Thames21 and River Action Group, as they dig in cleaning up the thousands of single-use bottles, cotton buds and food containers that wash up on the strandline at high tide.

Zac Efron Helps Clean 'Plastic Waste Carpets' From River Thames In New Netflix Doc Thames21

Netflix’s description of the series reads:

Actor Zac Efron journeys around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in a travel show that explores healthy, sustainable ways to live.

In episode three, Efron explores the severe plastic pollution problem in London, where more than 200 tonnes of waste is removed by Thames21 each year.

Chris Coode, Thames21 deputy CEO, said:

These areas are key green spaces for Londoners and important nursery grounds for fish and birds. There is now so much plastic in these saltmarsh habitats that you can hear the plastic crunch underfoot as you walk along.’

As Efron learns in the documentary, there’s currently no statutory monitoring of plastic impact on the river, so Thames21 set up a citizen science programme, Thames River Watch, to fill this gap, and this crucial plastic data forms the basis of the report.

Zac Efron Helps Clean 'Plastic Waste Carpets' From River Thames In New Netflix Doc Netflix

In other episodes, Efron and Olien travel to France, Puerto Rico, Iceland, Costa Rica, Peru and Sardinia to find ‘new perspective on some very old problems,’ according to the trailer.

‘We need to start rethinking how we consume everything from our food to our power,’ Efron says. ‘Change has to start somewhere, maybe its time we all change.’

Down To Earth with Zac Efron will be available to stream on Netflix from July 10.