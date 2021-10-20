unilad
Zac Efron Shares Shirtless Photo With Dog In Wholesome Birthday Post

by : Hannah Smith on : 20 Oct 2021 08:17
Zac Efron Shares Shirtless Photo With Dog In Wholesome Birthday Post@zacefron/Instagram

Zac Efron is celebrating his 34th birthday the only way he knows how – by posting shirtless photos on Instagram.

The High School Musical star acknowledged his fan’s birthday wishes and shared a touching message about his life and career, while also taking the opportunity to show off his abs by posting a photo of him at the beach in Thailand.

Zac Efron (Alamy)Alamy

Stealing the scene in the post however was the adorable dog, which featured in the background of the shot having the time of its life swimming through Thailand’s warm waters.

‘It’s my bday again? I’m gettin old now- thanks for the bday wishes everyone I love you. I am so lucky to be able to be on this amazingly fun ride with you all,’ Efron said, before continuing to offer a quick update on how he was spending the occasion.

‘This one feels very special as I get to spend it in Thailand, alongside the most talented and kind cast and crew, making a movie that I think will be awesome,’ he wrote. ‘Couldn’t be a happier moment in my life.’

Efron is currently in Asia shooting The Greatest Beer Run Ever, a film based on the true story of a man who travelled across the world to bring his friends beer while they were fighting in the Vietnam war.

The actor is starring alongside Russell Crowe, with Bill Murray also rumoured to be involved in the film, which is set to be released on AppleTV+.

Hannah Smith

Hannah is a London-based journalist covering news and features for UNILAD. She's especially interested in social and political activism.

