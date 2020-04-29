Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are ‘Expecting Their First Child’
Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend Zayn Malik are reportedly expecting their first child together.
According to a new report, ‘family sources’ say the 25-year-old supermodel is 20 weeks into her pregnancy with the former One Direction singer.
While it is not yet clear whether the couple knows the sex of the baby, both of their families are ‘very excited’ by the news, TMZ reports.
The couple first started dating in 2015 but split up three years later in 2018. They were then reported to have gotten back together briefly, only to split again in January 2019.
Gigi and Zayn got back together towards the end of last year, although have since kept their reunion mostly private. While Gigi did post a photo on her Instagram stories calling Zayn her ‘Valentine’ on February 14, a photo shared over the weekend was the first either of them had shared of the couple together.
Gigi posted a number of photos with Zayn on social media as the pair celebrated her 25th birthday, including a Boomerang video of herself, Zayn and sister Bella Hadid holding ’25’ balloons in the air, and another showing her cuddling up to Zayn. The trio is believed to be isolating together throughout the US lockdown.
She wrote:
Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world!… I will never forget my 25th bday!
Shortly after TMZ broke the story, Entertainment Tonight also claimed a source had confirmed the news of Gigi’s pregnancy to them.
The source reportedly said:
Gigi and Zayn are expecting their first child together and the couple is very excited! Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while, as she’s only a few months along.
Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed.
There is yet to be any official confirmation from Gigi or Zayn regarding the pregnancy.
Congratulations to the happy couple.
