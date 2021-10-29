Zayn Malik Pleads No Contest To Harassment Of Gigi And Yolanda Hadid

Alamy

One Direction singer Zayn Malik has pleaded no contest to a criminal offence of harassment after he was accused of getting into an argument with Yolanda Hadid.

Four criminal charges were filed against Malik in the wake of the incident which took place at the house he owns with Gigi Hadid in Pennsylvania on September 29.

Advert 10

Pleading no contest means Malik will not fight the charge in court and can be sentenced as if convicted. As it is not an admission of guilt, it can’t be used to get a conviction in any other case.

Alamy

Malik reportedly got into an argument with Yolanda, a Dutch-American television personality and Gigi’s mother, and shouted expletives at both her and Gigi. He also was accused of pushing Yolanda into a piece of furniture, causing ‘mental anguish and physical pain’, though Malik does not appear to have been formally charged with physically hitting Yolanda.

His no contest plea comes after he appeared to address reports about the argument in a statement released on Twitter on October 28, in which he made clear he considered the events a ‘private matter’.

Advert 10

He wrote: ‘I had agreed not to contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s. Despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.’

Malik also denied the reports he had physical contact with Yolanda in a statement to TMZ, saying: ‘I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.’

Malik was reportedly fined following his plea and has received 90 days probation for each count, totaling 360 days, TMZ reports. The singer has also been ordered to complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program, and to cease contact with Yolanda.

Advert 10

Malik and Gigi share a 13-month-old daughter, Khai, who they are said to be co-parenting after deciding to break up. A family friend cited by People said the couple are ‘not together right now’, but that they are ‘both good parents’.

They continued: ‘They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.’

Speculation about a romance between the pair first began in November 2015 when they were spotted together at an American Music Awards afterparty.