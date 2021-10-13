unilad
Advert

Zendaya Reveals She Loves Shrek

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 13 Oct 2021 17:03
Zendaya Reveals She Loves ShrekAlamy/DreamWorks

The news has arisen that Zendaya is a fan of the world’s favourite ogre, Shrek. 

Quite frankly, if she wasn’t, then we’d be having words. Zendaya clearly knows, just as well as the rest of us, that Shrek is love, Shrek is life, and what better way to spend a miserable afternoon than to binge-watch the entire franchise?

Advert

The Emmy award-winning actor who is starring in the upcoming Spider-Man film, No Way Home, revealed just how popular the swamp homeowner is in her household.

Zendaya (Alamy)Alamy

Calling the comedy franchise a ‘staple’ in her household when she has ‘heavy days at work’,  Zendaya also admitted she loves watching a ‘little Harry Potter, during an interview with InStyle.

After it having previously been reported that she watched a Harry Potter film every day, Zendaya clarified that she hasn’t ‘done that as much this past year,’ only having previously done so on the basis of getting through the ‘first season of Euphoria‘.

Advert

However, to relax, The Greatest Showman star said on days where she just wants to ‘go home’, she will ‘cuddle up with [her] dog’, to watch, Harry Potter or Shrek.

Indeed, the DreamWorks Animation film is much loved, even 20 years after its 2001 release.

From the hit series Game of Thrones being compared to the original Shrek movie, to the franchise being used to boycott a tip line for reporting abortions, Shrek truly has proved that he is universally appreciated and forever remembered.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Superman Comes Out As Bisexual In New Series
Life

Superman Comes Out As Bisexual In New Series

Smash Mouth Lead Singer Steve Harwell Retires After Wild Onstage Rant
News

Smash Mouth Lead Singer Steve Harwell Retires After Wild Onstage Rant

Astronomers Receive Strange Radio Waves From Centre Of The Milky Way
Science

Astronomers Receive Strange Radio Waves From Centre Of The Milky Way

Woman Implants Chip In Hand To Unlock Doors And Cupboards With No Keys
Technology

Woman Implants Chip In Hand To Unlock Doors And Cupboards With No Keys

Topics: Celebrity, Harry Potter, Shrek, Spider-Man

Credits

Comic Book and 1 other

  1. Comic Book

    Zendaya Reveals Her Love of the Shrek Franchise

  2. InStyle

    Zendaya Is Entering Her Boss Phase

 