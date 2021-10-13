Zendaya Reveals She Loves Shrek

Alamy/DreamWorks

The news has arisen that Zendaya is a fan of the world’s favourite ogre, Shrek.

Quite frankly, if she wasn’t, then we’d be having words. Zendaya clearly knows, just as well as the rest of us, that Shrek is love, Shrek is life, and what better way to spend a miserable afternoon than to binge-watch the entire franchise?

The Emmy award-winning actor who is starring in the upcoming Spider-Man film, No Way Home, revealed just how popular the swamp homeowner is in her household.

Alamy

Calling the comedy franchise a ‘staple’ in her household when she has ‘heavy days at work’, Zendaya also admitted she loves watching a ‘little Harry Potter‘, during an interview with InStyle.

After it having previously been reported that she watched a Harry Potter film every day, Zendaya clarified that she hasn’t ‘done that as much this past year,’ only having previously done so on the basis of getting through the ‘first season of Euphoria‘.

However, to relax, The Greatest Showman star said on days where she just wants to ‘go home’, she will ‘cuddle up with [her] dog’, to watch, Harry Potter or Shrek.

Indeed, the DreamWorks Animation film is much loved, even 20 years after its 2001 release.

From the hit series Game of Thrones being compared to the original Shrek movie, to the franchise being used to boycott a tip line for reporting abortions, Shrek truly has proved that he is universally appreciated and forever remembered.

