Zoë Kravitz Hits Back At Troll Who Shamed Her Met Gala Look

Zoë Kravitz has responded to the criticism over the dress she sported for the Met Gala 2021.

The American actress, daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, wore a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello slip dress to the occasion earlier this week.

The bedazzled gown was completely see-through and worn only with a thong underneath.

While the Catwoman star was praised by many for her outfit choice, critics rushed to her social media to share their opinions on the dress.

‘I don’t understand why they go practically naked’, one of the internet trolls wrote, ‘She’s gorgeous. Why does she feel the need to wear a dress like this?’.

Kravitz acted quickly in shutting down the judgemental critique.

The 32-year-old responded to the comment on Instagram, ‘Being uncomfortable with the human body is colonization/brainwashing. It’s just a body we all got em.’

The actress has since wiped her Instagram page of photos, including the snaps from the Met Gala.

The High Fidelity actress wasn’t the only celebrity to don a bold outfit choice. The Met Gala saw many fashion statements including Kim Kardashian’s faceless all-black ensemble.