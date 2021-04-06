Adidas Collaborates With South Park On Stoned Towelie Trainers To Celebrate 4/20

Adidas

In honour of every stoner’s favourite holiday, Adidas has collaborated with South Park with a limited edition 4/20 shoe.

The brand’s classic Campus 80s silhouette is getting a makeover that pays homage to one of South Park fans’ most beloved characters: the forever-high Towelie.

The shoe’s usual suede upper lining has been replaced with a towel-like textured fabric in a blueish-purple colourway.

Most notably, the underside of the shoe’s tongue features a perfectly sized pocket to hide green valuables.

The outer tongue of the trainer features Towelie’s eyes, which go from clear to a suggestive bloodshot when exposed to sunlight.

Other subtle accents include the South Park logo on the shoe’s insole, plus a message saying ‘I have no idea what’s going on’ written on the underside of the tongue.

Introduced to the series in 2001, Towelie is a true advocate for the importance of towels – and for smoking as much weed as possible.

The trainers are expected to land on the Adidas website on April 20 as part of a wider South Park x Adidas Originals collection, Sole Collector reports.

Over on social media, the first glimpse of the trainers is already an immediate hit among South Park fans. ‘I swear to God I need to buy a pair of these and I will stop at nothing to get them,’ one eager fan said.

Another, shocked by the practicality of the shoes, wrote, ‘Y’all see that little pocket for your bud.’

‘Bro who turned Towelie into a damn shoe,’ one person said on Instagram.