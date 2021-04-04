unilad
Advert

Augmented Reality Digital Clothes Are Selling For Thousands Of Pounds

by : Saman Javed on : 04 Apr 2021 16:05
Augmented Reality Digital Clothes Are Selling For Thousands Of Poundsthe_fab_ric_ant/Instagram

The Instagram selfie could be entering a new age as augmented reality (AR) digital clothing starts selling for thousands of pounds.

Earlier this year, RTFKT, the creators of virtual trainers and collectibles, teamed up with artist Zaid Kirdsey to create their first virtual jacket.

Advert

Named the ‘metajacket’, its hefty price tag of $24,996 didn’t stop the jacket from selling out.

The article of clothing comes in a range of simulations. As a ‘dress try on’, AR technology allows users to ‘wear’ the item of clothing.

Advert

Another available simulation is ‘skin’, which enables users to change the appearance of their characters when playing games online.

The collective also sells virtual trainers, with the digital footwear selling for upwards of $4,000. A limited-edition style on their website, of which only one exists, sold for more than $60,000.

Carolyn Mair, a behaviour psychologist who specialises in fashion, told The Guardian that digital outfits essentially satisfy the same need as fast fashion – for people to be able to pose in new outfits every time they post on social media.

Earlier this year, Gucci released its first virtual trainer, retailing between $9 and $12. The shoes were created in collaboration with Wanna, an AR fashion platform.

Advert

Designed by creative director Alessandro Michele, the green and blue neon trainers are designed specifically for wear on social media.

Named the Gucci Virtual 25, the shoes can be worn much like a social media face filter. Similarly to RTFKT’s virtual jacket, the shoes can also be worn on in-game avatars.

Advert

‘In five or maybe 10 years a relatively big chunk of fashion brands revenue will come from digital products,’ Sergey Arkhangelskiy, CEO of Wanna told Business of Fashion.

‘Our goal as a company is to actually supersede the product photos … and substitute it for something which is way more engaging and closer to offline shopping,’ Arkhangelskiy added.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

French Senate Votes To Ban Hijab For Muslims Under 18
News

French Senate Votes To Ban Hijab For Muslims Under 18

Flight Attendant Dances With Joy And Passengers Applaud When Anti-Mask Couple Removed From Plane
Life

Flight Attendant Dances With Joy And Passengers Applaud When Anti-Mask Couple Removed From Plane

Human Brain Connected Wirelessly To Computer For First Time Ever
Science

Human Brain Connected Wirelessly To Computer For First Time Ever

Chinese State Television Apparently Invented A Fake French Journalist To Defend Against Uighur Genocide Allegations
News

Chinese State Television Apparently Invented A Fake French Journalist To Defend Against Uighur Genocide Allegations

Topics: Fashion

Credits

The Guardian and 1 other

  1. The Guardian

    Digital fashion: This outfit will set you back £780 … and it’s just an illusion

  2. Business of Fashion

    Gucci Is Selling $12 (Virtual) Sneakers

 