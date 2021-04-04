Augmented Reality Digital Clothes Are Selling For Thousands Of Pounds

the_fab_ric_ant/Instagram

The Instagram selfie could be entering a new age as augmented reality (AR) digital clothing starts selling for thousands of pounds.

Earlier this year, RTFKT, the creators of virtual trainers and collectibles, teamed up with artist Zaid Kirdsey to create their first virtual jacket.

Named the ‘metajacket’, its hefty price tag of $24,996 didn’t stop the jacket from selling out.

The article of clothing comes in a range of simulations. As a ‘dress try on’, AR technology allows users to ‘wear’ the item of clothing.

Another available simulation is ‘skin’, which enables users to change the appearance of their characters when playing games online.

The collective also sells virtual trainers, with the digital footwear selling for upwards of $4,000. A limited-edition style on their website, of which only one exists, sold for more than $60,000.

Carolyn Mair, a behaviour psychologist who specialises in fashion, told The Guardian that digital outfits essentially satisfy the same need as fast fashion – for people to be able to pose in new outfits every time they post on social media.

Earlier this year, Gucci released its first virtual trainer, retailing between $9 and $12. The shoes were created in collaboration with Wanna, an AR fashion platform.

Designed by creative director Alessandro Michele, the green and blue neon trainers are designed specifically for wear on social media.

Named the Gucci Virtual 25, the shoes can be worn much like a social media face filter. Similarly to RTFKT’s virtual jacket, the shoes can also be worn on in-game avatars.

‘In five or maybe 10 years a relatively big chunk of fashion brands revenue will come from digital products,’ Sergey Arkhangelskiy, CEO of Wanna told Business of Fashion.

‘Our goal as a company is to actually supersede the product photos … and substitute it for something which is way more engaging and closer to offline shopping,’ Arkhangelskiy added.