Black Model Refuses To Wear Racist Monkey Lips And Ears At Fashion Institute Of Technology Show

This program protects a student’s freedom to craft their own personal and unique artistic perspectives as designers, to be even what some would consider to be provocative, so that they find that voice.

However provocative design and fashion might be though, my commitment to ensure that people are not made to feel uncomfortable, offended, or intimidated is also of the utmost importance not only to me personally but to the college community as well.

We take this obligation very, very seriously and will investigate and take appropriate action regarding any complaint or concern that is made in this situation.