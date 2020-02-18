T-Shirt Designed In Memory Of Caroline Flack Raises More Than £100,000 In Less Than 24 Hours
A Caroline Flack-inspired T-shirt has raised more than £100,000 for Samaritans in just a few hours, as a tribute to the late TV star.
Caroline tragically took her own life at her London home on Saturday, February 15, prompting a national conversation on the role internet trolling had on her death.
The popular presenter had recently shared an inspiring quote on her Instagram account, which read: ‘In a world where you can be anything, be kind.’
Yesterday, February 17, fashion brand In The Style started selling a T-shirt with those words emblazoned on the front, and announced all profits would go to Samaritans, a charity that provides a listening ear for anyone who is struggling with their own mental health.
Within hours, the £10 T-shirts had raised more than £100,000, and the brand was forced to order new stock to meet demand.
According to reports, Caroline’s friends say she was struggling to come to terms with the fact the Crown Prosecution Service had decided they would continue pressing assault charges against her, for which she was due to appear in court in just a couple of weeks.
Caroline was accused of assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton – a charge both of them vehemently denied.
Her untimely death prompted a national conversation over the role online trolls played in the star taking her own life.
The 40-year-old’s Love Island co-star, Iain Stirling, asked people to be ‘be kind’ when he paid tribute to his close friend at the end of Monday, February 17th’s episode.
‘Like many of you, right now we are just trying to come to terms with what has happened,’ he said.
‘My only hope is that we can all try and be kinder, always show love, and listen to one another.’
Caroline had previously spoken about living with anxiety and depression and had called on people to speak to their loved ones about how they’re feeling.
In October last year, she wrote on Instagram:
I wanted to write something about mental health day last week, but I was knee deep in work.
And some days it’s hard to write your feelings or you’re not in the right place.
The last few weeks I’ve been in a really weird place… I find it hard to talk about it… I guess it’s anxiety and pressure of life… and when I actually reached out to someone, they said I was draining.
I feel like this is why some people keep their emotions to themselves.
I certainly hate talking about my feelings. And being a burden is my biggest fear.
In the wake of Caroline’s tragic death, we must come together and be kinder to one another.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, please don’t suffer alone. Call Samaritans for free on their anonymous 24-hour phone line on 116 123.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
Topics: Fashion, Caroline Flack, In The Style, Mental Health, samaritans, T-Shirt
CreditsIn The Style/Instagram
In The Style/Instagram