T-Shirt Designed In Memory Of Caroline Flack Raises More Than £100,000 In Less Than 24 Hours

I wanted to write something about mental health day last week, but I was knee deep in work.

And some days it’s hard to write your feelings or you’re not in the right place.

The last few weeks I’ve been in a really weird place… I find it hard to talk about it… I guess it’s anxiety and pressure of life… and when I actually reached out to someone, they said I was draining.

I feel like this is why some people keep their emotions to themselves.

I certainly hate talking about my feelings. And being a burden is my biggest fear.