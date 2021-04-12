Creators Of Lil Nas X’s Satan Shoes Now Offering Full Refunds Following Lawsuit

MSCHF

Refunds will be issued to buyers of Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan shoes’ following Nike’s lawsuit.

The customised Air Max 97s, launched by the rapper with his new song Montero (Call Me By Your Name) in collaboration with Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF, attracted a huge amount of attention when they were announced, for both Nike’s legal action and the fact they contain a drop of human blood.

Only 666 pairs of the shoes, priced at $1,018 (£739), were made, adorned with a pentagram pendant and referencing Bible verse Luke 10:18, which ties to the artist’s video and alludes to Satan’s fall ‘like lightning’ from heaven. However, MSCHF won’t be able to fulfil the orders following its settlement with the sportswear giant.

As per Complex, the collective was forced to issue a voluntary recall for the Satan shoes, and will offer full refunds to customers in order to remove them from circulation.

An email sent to buyers, as received by the publication, reads: ‘Nike had nothing to do with the Satan Shoes or Jesus Shoes… as part of the settlement, Nike has asked us, and we have agreed to, initiate a recall in order to remove the Satan Shoes and the Jesus Shoes from circulation.’

It continues: ‘If you were confused, or even if not, you are free to return your Satan Shoes or Jesus Shoes to MSCHF for a full refund at the original retail price, plus shipping costs.’

The Jesus shoes were released back in 2019, another custom Air Max 97 design with a white aesthetic and holy water from the River Jordan infused into the soles. They were also scented with frankincense.

The email continues: ‘This is a voluntary recall: it is totally within your rights to choose whether to return your Satan Shoes or Jesus Shoes. If you choose not to return your shoes and later encounter a product issue, defect, or health concern, please contact us, not Nike.’

Nike earlier claimed the shoes would cause ‘confusion and dilution and create an erroneous association’ between the company and collective.

As reported by Sky News, David Bernstein, chair of the intellectual property litigation group at Debevoise & Plimpton and MSCHF representative, said Nike’s lawsuit ‘dramatically amplified’ the artistic message of the sneakers.

He explained: ‘MSCHF intended to comment on the absurdity of the collaboration culture practiced by some brands, and about the perniciousness of intolerance. Having achieved its artistic purpose, MSCHF is pleased to have resolved the lawsuit.’

