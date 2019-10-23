Crocs Launches Spooky Edition Crocs To Celebrate Croc Day

Crocs

This ‘Croctober’, Crocs is celebrating #CrocDay with the release of a new shoe that is sure to make you stand out.

That is, they’ll make you stand out even more than someone wearing regular crocs. Those holey, rubber shoes are hard to miss.

National Croc Day is taking place today, October 23, in celebration of the iconic Crocs clog. The annual celebration was adopted by brand fans to celebrate all things Crocs, and this year the company is marking the occasion with the release of a limited edition, glow-in-the-dark version of the shoe to help you cast an eerie light wherever you go.

Check them out here:

You might say the original Croc has had a glow up. Yes, I said it and I don’t regret it.

Crocs has partnered with premier streetwear brand Pizzaslime to create the shoes, which will be available globally on the company’s website from 10:23am in local times around the world, just in time for Halloween.

Stoveman, co-creator of Pizzaslime, praised Crocs and expressed his excitement about the collaboration, saying:

I don’t know how else to say it, Crocs are cool and have an extremely loyal following. They’re a brand that embraces individuality and self-expression like no other. That’s why we like working with them and why they’re popular in the streetwear space.

Crocs

If you’re quick to place your order, you could even incorporate the shoes into your costume and dress up as a stylish yet comfortable glow-in-the-dark CROCodile for the holiday. You can have that one for free, though the limited edition shoes will set you back £49.99 ($64).

The Crocs will arrive fully loaded with a curated assortment of custom, glow-in-the-dark ‘#CROC DAY IS LIT’ Jibbitz charms, which are the first of their kind. Each pair is available only as a mystery order that will also include a UV light for an extra special surprise, though you’ll have to purchase the shoes to find out what it is!

As described on the company’s website, the shoes are ‘Very Lit. Very Rare’.

Crocs

Terence Reilly, Crocs SVP and CMO, commented on the Croc Day celebrations, saying:

We wouldn’t be who we are without our loyal and passionate fan base who embody our mantra, ‘Come As You Are’. Our fans have been celebrating Croctober around the globe and on Croc Day, I can’t wait to release these amazing, one-of-a-kind classic clogs. They are truly something special, and we’re excited to grow and glow together.

Last year’s limited edition Croc Day shoe sold out within hours, so you’d better be quick if you want to get your hands on the glowing footwear!

