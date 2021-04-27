Crocs Sales Soar As Famously Ugly Shoes Make A Comeback

PA Images

Since they first appeared almost two decades ago they’ve been described as ‘vermin,’ ‘hideous’ and ‘the world’s ugliest shoe.’

But it looks like Crocs might be having the last laugh, with the brand reportedly experiencing a record surge in popularity. This week the shoe manufacturers reported sales of £330m ($440m) in the first three months of 2021, a 64% increase compared to the same period of last year.

Boosted by celebrity endorsements from the likes of Post Malone and QuestLove, the latter of whom wore a gold-painted pair on the Oscars red carpet this weekend, Crocs could be defying the odds to become the ‘it-shoe’ of 2021.

Whether due to the desire for comfy clothes to lounge around in during lockdown, or the return of ‘Y2K’ fashion trends, according to Crocs CEO Andrew Rees, demand for the shoes is ‘stronger than ever.’ Digital sales in particular are up 75%, BBC News reports, with the company expecting overall growth this year could be as much as 50% – twice as high as initial predictions.

It’s not the first time Crocs have tried to infiltrate the fashion world; a few years ago the company launched a controversial collaboration with Balenciaga, resulting in those $600 pink platform crocs. But with #crocs receiving more than 1.5 billion views on TikTok, plus collaborations with stars including Justin Bieber and Bad Bunny, this time, it looks like the stage is all set for Crocs to become the most unexpected fashion trend of the year.