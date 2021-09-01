Dolce & Gabbana Open-Air Fashion Show Hammered By Freak Hailstorm, Causing Models And Public To Flee

@lana.d_2005/Instagram

Guests and models were subjected to a savage hailstorm during Dolce & Gabbana’s open-air fashion show.

The star-studded event took place on Monday, August 30, in Venice, Italy, and saw the likes of Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Hudson all in attendance.

Because bad weather had been forecast prior to the event, the fashion house moved the show forwards by an hour in the hopes of missing the rain and hail, but their efforts were in vain, with the heavens opening mid-event.

One video shared on Instagram shows people trying to take cover from the hail by cowering under coats, umbrellas and what appear to be event brochures.

Meanwhile, the models remained professional and acted like nothing was happening as they continued to walk down the catwalk.

The person who took the video captioned it, ‘A hail storm disrupts the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria show in Venice, Italy.’

Other videos show celebrities hiding under jackets to a bid to shelter from the rain. One clip shows Vin Diesel holding his coat over his and his Fast and Furious co-star Helen Mirren’s head.

Dolce & Gabbana also shared pictures on its Instagram of the finale, in which the models can be seen embracing the rain, and while it wasn’t the weather the fashion house had hoped for, it did make for some great photos.

People have since been discussing the brutal weather that occurred during the show on social media. One person wrote, ‘God sending hail down on the Dolce & Gabbana show will forever be funny, they really said “stop this nonsense!”… but those poor models, I hope they are all ok.’

Another person said, ‘The @dolcegabbana hail incident is the comedic relief I needed to get me through this crappy day.’

I mean, every cloud has a silver lining.