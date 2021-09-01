unilad
Advert

Dolce & Gabbana Open-Air Fashion Show Hammered By Freak Hailstorm, Causing Models And Public To Flee

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 01 Sep 2021 08:05
Dolce &amp; Gabbana Open Air Fashion Show Hammered By Freak Hail Storm, Causing Models And Public To Flee@lana.d_2005/Instagram

Guests and models were subjected to a savage hailstorm during Dolce & Gabbana’s open-air fashion show.

The star-studded event took place on Monday, August 30, in Venice, Italy, and saw the likes of Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Hudson all in attendance.

Advert

Because bad weather had been forecast prior to the event, the fashion house moved the show forwards by an hour in the hopes of missing the rain and hail, but their efforts were in vain, with the heavens opening mid-event.

One video shared on Instagram shows people trying to take cover from the hail by cowering under coats, umbrellas and what appear to be event brochures.

Meanwhile, the models remained professional and acted like nothing was happening as they continued to walk down the catwalk.

Advert

The person who took the video captioned it, ‘A hail storm disrupts the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria show in Venice, Italy.’

Other videos show celebrities hiding under jackets to a bid to shelter from the rain. One clip shows Vin Diesel holding his coat over his and his Fast and Furious co-star Helen Mirren’s head.

Dolce & Gabbana also shared pictures on its Instagram of the finale, in which the models can be seen embracing the rain, and while it wasn’t the weather the fashion house had hoped for, it did make for some great photos.

Advert

People have since been discussing the brutal weather that occurred during the show on social media. One person wrote, ‘God sending hail down on the Dolce & Gabbana show will forever be funny, they really said “stop this nonsense!”… but those poor models, I hope they are all ok.’

Another person said, ‘The @dolcegabbana hail incident is the comedic relief I needed to get me through this crappy day.’

I mean, every cloud has a silver lining.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Steve Irwin Wears Khaki Outfit While Surfing Before Grabbing Snake In Iconic Resurfaced Video
Celebrity

Steve Irwin Wears Khaki Outfit While Surfing Before Grabbing Snake In Iconic Resurfaced Video

Fearless Man Extracts Honey From Beehive With Bare Hands In Unbelievable Video
Animals

Fearless Man Extracts Honey From Beehive With Bare Hands In Unbelievable Video

Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Reggae Legend, Dies Aged 85
Music

Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Reggae Legend, Dies Aged 85

Hostages Used As Human Shields Tied To Car Roofs In Terrifying Bank Robbery Getaway
News

Hostages Used As Human Shields Tied To Car Roofs In Terrifying Bank Robbery Getaway

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Fashion, Italy, Life, weather

Credits

Daily Mail and 1 other

  1. Daily Mail

    D&Gale force winds! Dolce & Gabbana's open-air show in Venice descends into chaos as giant HAILSTONES pelt models and superstar guests including Kourtney Kardashian and Helen Mirren in freak storm

  2. Grazia

    THE DOLCE & GABBANA ALTA SARTORIA RUNWAY WAS INTERRUPTED WITH A FREAK HAIL STORM

 