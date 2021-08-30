Gen Z Is Putting 2000’s Fashion Choices On Blast

@fashiongirl42069/TikTok

Y2K fashion might be having a moment, but as anyone who lived through the early noughties can tell you, some trends are better left in the past.

Amid the revival of straight-leg jeans, halter tops and crocodile clips, Gen Z have been taking aim at some of the more embarrassing aspects of millennial style, and to be fair, they’ve got a good point.

As TikToker Carly Aquilino points out, there’s a lot of ‘cherry-picking’ going on when it comes to the Y2K renaissance, and she’s got the photos to prove it.

Using red carpet snaps of some of the early 2000’s biggest stars, Carly explained that the true hallmark of the era wasn’t crop tops and low-rise jeans, but the fact ‘we really wore every accessory at the same time.’

Whether it was wearing three belts at once, donning a skinny scarf in the middle of summer or that weird year when waistcoats over t-shirts were in, Carly’s TikToks make it pretty clear that the noughties was truly an era of unprecedented crimes against fashion… and she’s not the only one who’s realised.

If you were born in the 21st century, you won’t remember the crimped hair, the jeans worn under dresses, the pocket chains and the feather boas. And that’s a good thing.

Thankfully for most of us who grew up during those years, there was no social media to document our worst fashion mistakes. But unfortunately for celebrities like Paris, Britney and Christina, there are plenty of photos out there that prove Y2K fashion is getting a level of respect that it truly does not deserve, serving as a warning for Gen Z to avoid making the same mistakes.