Gen Z’s Wolf Cuts Are Gender-Fluid Mullets, And The Internet Loves Them

hitoshihomme/Instagram/PA Images

Gen Z has replaced mullets with ‘wolf cuts’, and they’re taking over the internet.

Though a few select people have enough style to successfully pull off a mullet, in general nowadays they’re not really considered the coolest hairstyle. In film and TV they’re often sported by ‘hillbilly’-type characters, with one example that springs to mind being Roland Schitt of Schitt’s Creek, a man who is very often actively unappealing.

Gen Z, however, has managed to revamp the mullet into something much more fresh and fashionable, and with a name like ‘wolf cut’, there’s really no disputing how cool they are.

The hairstyle is characterised by a voluminous crown of hair that tapers off into wispy layers around the neck, and over the last few weeks and months it’s been popping up all over TikTok and other social media platforms, with Google searches for the style up 100% from last year, CNN reports.

The wolf cut is believed to have originated in South Korea and is popular among all genders, with some attempting to chop one themselves while others turn to salons for a more professional experience.

As a US survey conducted by advertising agency Bigeye found half of Gen Z believes gender is a spectrum and binary roles are outdated, it’s possible the popularity of the wolf cut is down to the fact it works for everyone.

YouTubers offering examples of the haircut can be seen achieving it by tipping their hair forwards to fasten into a ponytail at the front of their head, before snipping away and releasing their locks to see how the wolf cut has turned out.

Many have expressed their delight at the results, with one Twitter user explaining how their sister took on the role of hairdresser as they wrote, ‘My sister saw a way to cut a mullet/wolfcut on tiktok and did it to my hair.. it looks good so im happy now.’

As for those who haven’t yet committed to the cut, they haven’t been shy in expressing their love for them, with one Twitter user writing, ‘IM SOO CLOSE TO GETTING A WOLF CUT SO CLOSE. IF I SEE ONE MORE TIKTOK ABOUT IT IM GOING TO CUT MY HAIR GOD DAMN.’

Another tweet reads, ‘I am [this] close to doing a wolf cut on my hair. tik tok needs to stop tempting me.’

Thanks to its choppy, seemingly effortless layers, it looks like it’s hard to go wrong with a wolf cut. So, like all the images of the style out there, maybe this is your sign to join the pack.