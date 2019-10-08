Girl Trolled By Gran Who Thinks Her Dress Gives Her ‘Big Pointy Nipples’

Jam Press

A grandmother didn’t hold back when it came to sharing her opinions of her granddaughter’s latest profile picture, as she very candidly pointed out her dress made her look like she had ‘big pointy nipples’.

Having your grandparents on social media can be both a brilliant and dangerous game.

Some are extremely supportive of everything their family posts online, offering loving comments and a surefire like, while others can be more controversial, posting questionable, opinion-based statuses and ‘I bet this won’t get one share’ pictures.

Jam Press

Megan Martin’s grandmother, Mary Simpson, appears to fall in the supportive bracket, though instead of blindly complimenting her granddaughter she was all about offering advice on how the young woman can look her best for her followers.

Tesco customer assistant Megan experienced her gran’s candour after she updated her Facebook profile picture to a side-on image of her, in which she was wearing a flattering, red satin dress for a party.

There was some extra material at the front of the dress to create a cowl neckline, though when Megan turned to the side it formed a point, sticking out just above the 17-year-old’s chest.

Jam Press

Most people probably wouldn’t think much of it, but Mary wasn’t too impressed with the picture and she was quick to let her granddaughter know it.

Thankfully she didn’t call her out on social media and instead she opted to share her opinions over direct message, where she wrote:

In your new profile picture the dress makes you look like you have big pointy nipples, the way your [sic] turning. Much preferred the last one xxx

Jam Press

I suppose Mary probably thought she was doing Megan a favour by pointing out the ‘issue’, though saying she ‘much preferred’ her previous photo was probably a bit harsh.

Still, Megan found the message hilarious and decided to share it with her Twitter followers, writing ‘Thanks gran, never even noticed’. Her tweet has since racked up thousands of likes and comments from amused social media users.

Jam Press

One person pointed out the ‘pointy nipple’ was unusually high, writing:

It’s a bit high compared to where nipples are, possibly a third nipple?!

Another joked about the casual way Mary had given her criticisms, commenting:

It’s the ‘xxx’ at the end, like still love you but you’ve got spikes on your tits

It’s a bit high compared to where nipples are, possibly a third nipple?! 😂 — BrianD (@soldcoutiniho) September 24, 2019

It’s the “xxx” at the end, like still love you but you’ve got spikes on your tits — amz (@amyburrt) September 23, 2019

Megan explained her grandmother is typically quite ‘upfront’ about her clothing choices, so her comments weren’t entirely surprising.

The 17-year-old said:

I was in stitches with laughter as I didn’t realise until she had commented. My gran comments on most pictures I upload. She is quite upfront with what the thinks about what I’m wearing.

Jam Press

Megan continued:

I didn’t expect the tweet to go viral at all. My friends and family have had the same reaction as me – we didn’t notice how funny the picture actually was until my gran mentioned it. I told my gran that her comment went viral afterwards. She was shocked as she didn’t think it was that funny.

While Megan did look lovely in her red dress, the fashion faux pas was a hilarious – if unfortunate – result of her stylish choices.

Hilarious.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to [email protected]