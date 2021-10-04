Givenchy Noose Necklace Called Out Following Burberry ‘Suicide Hoodie’ Outrage

@GMA/Twitter/Givenchy

Givenchy has been slammed for its noose necklace following the outrage over Burberry’s ‘suicide hoodie’.

Back in 2019, Burberry debuted a hoodie with a noose around the neck at London Fashion Week. It was almost immediately criticised, with one of its own models Liz Kennedy writing online, ‘Suicide is not fashion. It is not glamorous nor edgy.’

The brand’s boss Marco Gobbetti apologised for the design, saying ‘it was insensitive and we made a mistake.’ More than two years later, Givenchy is facing similar backlash for an item in its spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

Diet Prada, an Instagram page and fashion watchdog with nearly three million followers, recently made a post about Givenchy’s new noose necklace and drew parallels with Burberry’s earlier hoodie.

‘You’d think the industry would’ve learned not to put things that resemble nooses around a model’s neck after the whole @Burberry noose hoodie debacle in 2019,’ the account wrote.

‘This @givenchyofficial necklace that just came down the runway steers dangerously close to that same territory. Really makes you wonder how no one noticed, but alas… history repeats itself.’

It’s been called out by others on social media, including Kim Saira, who commented, ‘How did this go through several people before this show and everyone thought this was okay? Also why am I not surprised?’

Others have defended the necklace, dubbing its critics the ‘art police’ and arguing it’s meant to be provocative. ‘It’s almost like fashion/art is intended to start conversation and provoke responses from people and y’all are policing everything that pushes social boundaries and makes art worthwhile bc you can’t think of anything better to write about,’ one user wrote.

Givenchy hasn’t commented on the controversy surrounding the necklace.