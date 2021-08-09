Greta Thunberg Praised After Covering Vogue And Speaking Up About The Fashion Industry
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg has appeared on the cover of Vogue Scandinavia, using her interview to highlight the importance of sustainable fashion.
Among other things, the 18-year-old campaigner spoke up about the environmental impact of fast fashion, with the fashion industry known to be the second-biggest polluter on the planet after the oil industry.
As per Sustain Your Style, ‘more and more’ textile waste has been generated over the years in accordance with clothing becoming more disposable. An average family in the western world will dispose of an average of 30kg of clothing every year, of which just 15% is either recycled or donated.
Speaking with Vogue, she said:
If you are buying fast fashion then you are contributing to that industry and encouraging them to expand and encouraging them to continue their harmful process.
Of course I understand that for some people fashion is a big part of how they want to express themselves and their identity.
Greta then went on to encourage readers to consider their consumption choices, noting that ‘when one person starts doing something that has a snowball effect and spreads to people around them’.
Taking to Instagram, Greta also warned fans not to be taken in by fashion companies that only use environmental concerns as a marketing technique:
Many are making it look as if the fashion industry are starting to take responsibility, by spending fantasy amounts on campaigns where they portray themselves as ‘sustainable’, ‘ethical’, ‘green’, ‘climate neutral’ and ‘fair’.
But let’s be clear: This is almost never anything but pure green washing. You cannot mass produce fashion or consume ‘sustainably’ as the world is shaped today. That is one of the many reasons why we will need a system change.
Many people have praised the outdoorsy photoshoot, as well as Greta’s wise words, with one person hailing it as ‘the best Vogue cover ever’. Another said it was ‘amazing’ that Vogue is ‘allowing its platform to be a place wherein the negative impact of the fashion industry can be discussed’.
