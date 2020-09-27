unilad
Groovy Chick Is Making A Comeback And It’s Nostalgia Overload

by : Julia Banim on : 27 Sep 2020 14:06
Nothing quite takes me back to the last week of the primary school summer holidays like Groovy Chick.

It was during these precious few days that stationary nerds like myself could truly shine, trawling through WH Smith for stationary emblazoned with the trendiest of brands. Of course, the trendiest of all was Groovy Chick, the uncontested grooviest character from the Band on the Door universe.

Effortlessly oozing style with her funky trousers and flip flops, Groovy Chick was a beacon of chicness for ’90s schoolgirls like myself who couldn’t understand why their mums simply refused to let them wear crop tops.

Now Groovy Chick’s original fan base are all grown up and living groovy lives of their own. However, many of us are still only too keen to bear our first fashion icon’s image on our gym bags and hoodies.

Clothing brand Daisy Street recently caused an absolute storm of nostalgia with their two Groovy Chick t-shirts, exclusively available on ASOS.

Unsurprisingly, both the white (£21.99) and green (£19.99) tees have sold out, bringing some much needed colour and joy to what has so far been a pretty dismal year. Fortunately, there are still plenty of places where you can celebrate your love for all things Groovy Chick.

A range of classic items are readily available through the official Bang on the Door website, including a snazzy tote bag (£11.99), duffel bag (£16.99) and an extremely cosy hoodie dress (£37.99).

With the colder nights drawing in, there’s nothing better than getting comfy in your jams, and the Groovy Chick PJ’S (£19.95) are the cutest I’ve seen in a long time. Available to buy at Want That Trend, these are perfect for the Christmas movie nights ahead.

Good to see this gal making a return.

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Fashion, 90s, Band on the Door, Groovy Chick, Nostalgia

