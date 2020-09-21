Gucci Is Selling $800 Jeans With Fake Grass Stains On The Knees Gucci

One could argue that a grass stain effect on your jeans could be easily ‘purchased’ by simply faceplanting in a field.

However, as my current work uniform of tea-speckled pyjamas might suggest, I’m no fashionista and am probably far from the right person to understand why a £600 ($773) pair of jeans with fake grass stains would ever be a worthwhile investment.

Sadly, for cynics such as myself, Gucci has now released an ‘eco washed organic denim pant’ for a price that could comfortably cover my rent plus my big shop for the week.

Advert

Jeans Gucci

According to the product description:

Channelling the Fall Winter 2020 collection’s grunge vibe, this wide-leg denim pant is crafted from organic cotton specifically treated for a stained-like, distressed effect. Gucci explores new takes on the cult fabric, reinterpreting it with different designs and washing techniques that blur the line between vintage and contemporary.

The jeans themselves have deliberate grass stains on the knees, giving the illusion that the wearer has been up to all sorts of outdoors adventures. In reality of course, you’d no sooner wear these pricey pants to your local dog park than you would a ballgown.

Advert

Jeans Gucci

It’s fair to say that some people have been left less than impressed by these extortionate – and let’s face it, rather ordinary looking – jeans, with one Twitter user quipping, ‘Wow… I have two pairs that I can sell now that its fashion’.

Another tweeted:

I’ve seen it all now.

Advert

Should one grass-stained piece of clothing not be enough for you, Gucci are also flogging an ‘eco washed organic denim overall’ for an almost offensively absurd £850 ($1,094).