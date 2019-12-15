Guy Claims He Wasn’t Let Into Several Pubs Because Of His Mullet

Nine Network

Hands up if you’ve ever been refused entry to a bar/club.

Yep, pretty much everyone reading this article. ‘You’re too drunk,’ ‘You’re not wearing the right footwear,’ and ‘We’ve already closed, go home you loser,’ tend to be the favourites.

One I haven’t heard though is ‘You’ve got the wrong kind of haircut,’ which is exactly what one man in Australia claims to have been told recently by bouncers from multiple nightclubs. Why? Because he was sporting a rather fetching mullet.

Nine Network

Jed Gadsby has had his mullet for more than five years, after initially cutting his hair into that style as a joke with his friends, and says he’s never experienced anything like this before.

Gadsby, from Queensland, told A Current Affair he’d travelled to Brisbane last weekend for birthday celebrations with friends, and was shocked when he was shunned from multiple venues.

He claims that after he and a group of friends had been bowling earlier in the night, his night came to an abrupt end in the Valley precinct in the city.

The mullet-wearer explained:

They took my ID off me, scanned me and then security guard leaned over and said, ‘Oh I’m not allowed to let you in because of your mullet, it’s against the dress code’.

Nine Network

Gadsby explained how Retro’s Cocktail Lounge was the first to turn him away, followed by the RG, with staff from Retro’s failing to clarify their policy on hair while speaking to A Current Affair.

Initially they said they did have a strict dress code that included a hair policy, before going back on that and saying they didn’t have a hair policy and that it was at management’s discretion to ban anyone they wanted.

The man believes he was discriminated against because of his hair, claiming he wasn’t drunk and was well dressed at the time.

Lawyer Bill Potts says he’s never heard of a case like it, and urges venues not to go too far. ‘I can understand it if somebody is drunk or disorderly or violent but when we start entering into hair taste this is a whole new world,’ he said.

Nine Network

Regardless, Gadsby says he won’t be cutting his mullet anytime soon – even if it means he won’t be able to go out with his mates for a while.

And if that isn’t dedication to the mullet cause, I don’t know what is.

