Inflatable Trousers Selling For $2,000 Can’t Be Worn In Heat Or Daylight

The idea [came about] when I was playing with my pet dog. I was aware of dogs’ vision and differences compared to humans, but the interesting aspect was the exaggeration of objects viewed from such a low angle, reminding me of fisheye lens images.

Visualising the world through his eyes was exciting and humorous with strange possibilities in terms of proportions. The thought of him seeing me as a giant figure or not seeing my head was quite puzzling. So, I decided to visually distort the people around me, inspired by his eyes.