Justin Bieber’s Priest Transformation Has Fans In Awe

Justin Bieber fans have been left awestruck after the singer unveiled a dramatic new look for Balenciaga’s AW22 collection.

Clad head-to-toe in long black garments resembling those worn by a priest or monk, complete with a set of keys around his neck, Bieber looked notably different to his Balenciaga debut last season, during which he wore casual sportswear paired with trainers.

Alamy

Captioning the striking pic, the 27-year-old Holy singer wrote, ‘It’s fashion darling’, tagging Balenciaga and no doubt reassuring those concerned that he’d switched his celeb ways for life at a remote monastery.

The interesting fashion moment has caused quite a stir among fans, who have pretty much used up all the flame emojis in the world in celebration of ‘Father Biebs’.

Fellow musician Sam Tompkins wrote:

This is the boss you have to face at the end of the ultimate Swaglord Olympic Games

Another wowed fan commented:

The king really said: I AM A FASHION ICON.

However, not all fans are on board with the look, which is part of Balenciaga’s The Lost Tape/The Show That Never Happened collection for AW22.

One fan remarked, ‘He looks like he about to start a cult’, while another deadpanned, ‘So I can wrap myself with a blanket and call it fashion?’

In a marked change from his usual bright attire, Bieber can be seen sporting Balenciaga’s AU$ 4,650 ‘Engineered Coat’, which is accessorised with the brand’s ‘Essential Small Wallet’ AU$ 650. This is finished off with a chunky pair of ‘Trooper Boots’, which sell for AU$875.