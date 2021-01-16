Kanye West's Yeezy Company Is Suing Former Intern For $500,000 PA/TIDAL

Kanye West’s fashion brand is reportedly suing a former intern for the company for posting confidential photos on social media.

The Power rapper founded the Yeezy brand in 2015 alongside Adidas. As of 2019, the brand – which West is the sole owner of – was valued at $3 billion.

The company is now reportedly suing a former intern for $500,000 after they apparently posted photos of confidential designs on social media, despite having signed a nondisclosure agreement (NDA).

The intern in question, Ryan Inwards, signed the agreement, which reportedly contained a $500,000 liquidated damages provision, while working as an intern at Yeezy.

The NDA prohibits anyone from disclosing or disseminating confidential information on social media, something which Inwards reportedly did, according to The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Inwards, who interned for Yeezy last summer, shared the non-public photos on his Instagram and failed to take them down from the popular social media platform, despite receiving several multiple cease and desist letters. However, according to Rap Up, an Instagram account under Inwards’ name has now been cleared out.

The official complaint against him was filed yesterday, January 15, in which the shoe brand is seeking $500,000 in damages.. It’s also seeking punitive damages, as the company believes he’s ‘acting maliciously’.

If that wasn’t enough, Yeezy is also seeking an injunction mandating that he turn over the images and be banned from similar posts in the future.

