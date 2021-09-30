Kate Moss’s Daughter Lila Praised As ‘An Inspiration’ for Wearing Insulin Pump In Fashion Show

Alamy

Kate Moss’s daughter is following in her mother’s famous footsteps, but the model has been receiving praise for reasons all of her own this week.

Lila Grace Moss, 19, joined her supermodel mum and a whole host of other famous faces at the first ever Fendace runway show – a collaboration between fashion titans Fendi and Versace – to mark the final day of Milan Fashion Week.

After posting pictures from the show on Instagram, the young model has been receiving praise on social media after users noticed that her Insulin pump was left on clear display on her thigh.

Insulin pumps are used by diabetics to regulate their levels of insulin, and are an alternative to the Insulin injections that people more commonly associate with the condition. Following her appearance, Moss – who is a type 1 diabetic – won plaudits from followers and fellow diabetics for refusing to hide the device, with many describing her as an ‘inspiration’.

‘THANK YOU for wearing your device on the freaking runway! You are a queen and I want these pics everywhere cos the more we share of T1 diabetes the better,’ one person commented, while another wrote, ‘Absolutely love that you don’t hide your pod, you’re an inspiration to so many living with T1 diabetes.’

Moss herself spoke out for the first time about her experience living with the condition in an interview with Canadian beauty blog The Kit last year, in which she explained, ‘I think not many people know that I have diabetes. It’s not visible from the outside, so no one would really know just by looking at you. I have type 1.’

The teenager added that she’d be interested in helping raise awareness of the condition as she continues to grow her career, saying, ‘I’d definitely like to try and help as much as I can.’