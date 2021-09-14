unilad
Kim Kardashian’s Bizarre Blackout Outfit To Met Gala Roasted Online

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 14 Sep 2021 11:33
While the Met Gala is known for bringing out the best and most bizarre from the fashion world, Kim Kardashian’s all-black ensemble has really caught people’s attention. 

Kardashian has had her fair share of iconic fashion looks over the years, however the outfit she wore to last night’s Met Gala, September 13, didn’t quite hit the mark with fans.

The 2021 Met Gala theme was, ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’, celebrating the past, present and future of all things American fashion.

Twitter users have been quick to address the strange design of Kardashian’s outfit, which contrary to many of the star’s usual ensembles, covers the entirety of her body, including her face.

Kim Kardashian walking on the red carpet at the 2021 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala celebrating the opening of the exhibition titled In America: A Lexicon of Fashion held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, NY on September 13, 2021 - Anthony Behar/SIPA USA/PA ImagesPA

Kardashian’s outfit, designed by fashion brand Balenciaga, consisted of a black, figure-hugging dress that not only had a long two-tailed train, but also covered the whole of her face. Only a sleek ponytail could be seen hanging out the back and a pair of black heeled boots.

Highly contrasting to her usual, more exposed style of dress, Twitter users have also pointed out the bizarre similarities between Kardashian’s look compared to certain scary film characters.

One wrote: ‘Spot the difference. Kim Kardashian x Dementor.’

Another shared a photo of another person dressed in an Alien costume, commenting: ‘Kim Kardashian arriving’.

A third user said Kim’s outfit made her seem invisible, writing, ‘Kendall: Kim, is that you? Kim: oh my god, Kendall? I can’t see you.’

Some fans may have loved Kim’s contrasting look to many of her previous Met Gala outfits. However, a majority were simply baffled by the display.

Kardashian also looked very different when standing alongside Kendall Jenner, who wore a shimmering, sheer, jewelled dress for this year’s theme.

Kanye West also adorned a similar style to Kardashian, wearing an all-black ensemble, leading followers to believe the pair’s outfit choices may have been linked to his new album, Donda.

