Kim Kardashian’s Bizarre Met Gala Outfit Explained

PA Images

Kim Kardashian’s blackout Met Gala outfit caused controversy online, after the ensemble ended up being roasted for its bizarre design and ambiguous meaning.

Kardashian is known for her iconic fashion looks, however her 2021 outfit choice for the theme ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’ didn’t quite hit the mark with fans, who took to Twitter to address the strange design of the outfit.

Advert 10

Highly contrasting to many of the star’s usual looks, Kardashian wore an all-black bodysuit covering the entirety of her body, including her face.

PA

The outfit was designed by creative director Demna Gvasalia of Balenciaga and featured a black-mini dress, black leggings, long black gloves and black pointed boots.

Kanye West was reportedly the one who suggested the daring look, as according to TMZ, he gave ‘Kim the courage to push the envelope with creativity and people’s imagination through art’.

Advert 10

Fans suspected that Kardashian’s outfit was tied to West’s newly released album, Donda, which he had been promoting while wearing similar full-face coverings in recent weeks.

The internet has since launched into a debate about what Kardashian’s blackout outfit could actually mean. Furthermore, was the person accompanying Kardashian on the red carpet even West?

One TikToker, (@publyssity), took to the platform to address a rumour that the outfits had to be something to do with Kanye ‘making his profile picture solid black’.

Advert 10

She explained that it must be ‘all connected’, before showing followers photographs of Kardashian in all-black outfits, matching West’s black Instagram profile picture. She pointed out how West is also now only following accounts with solid black profile pictures on Instagram.

‘I don’t know what this all means, but you can’t tell me it doesn’t mean something,’ she said.

Advert 10

Other fans questioned whether the pair were indeed back together, taking Kardashian’s partner for the Met Gala to be the rapping star, insinuating that their supposed matching outfits had been a symbol of a possible reunion.

However, the speculation as to whether the figure posing alongside Kardashian at the Met Gala was actually the rapper has since been proven false after the figure was revealed by E! as actually being designer Demna Gvasalia. Despite not attending the event, West’s presence was ‘felt on the carpet’, a source told E!.

West has since unfollowed Kardashian on Instagram, despite her apparent promotion of his Donda album at the Gala. While Kardashian still follows West, the rapper now follows only 28 accounts, all with the blackout profile pictures.

While the unfollowing may be part of his campaigning for Donda, fans are left speculating as to what it could all really mean. Whether Kardashian’s Met Gala outfit is a sign of unity and a possible reunion for the pair, a friendly gesture of support for West’s new album or something else altogether.

Advert 10