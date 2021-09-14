Lil Nas X’s Multiple Met Gala Red Carpet Costume Changes Included An Actual Suit Of Armour

PA Images

Lil Nas X not only did three different outfit changes during this year’s Met Gala, but the star also donned a suit of armour as part of one of his ensembles.

The 2021 Met Gala, which took place last night, September 13, took the theme of ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’, incorporating the fashion of the past, present and future of America.

Advert 10

But it was Lil Nas X who really turned heads after taking to the carpet wearing not just one but three different golden Versace looks.

PA Images

When he first arrived, the star was wearing a ginormous, regal cloak fit for a king.

He then took off the coat to reveal a full-body suit of gold armour, looking as sparkling as one of the snitches out of Harry Potter. A carved six-pack and embellished chest plate adorned the dazzling suit, making Lil Nas X look like a mix between a real-life Academy award and a superhero transformer.

Advert 10

Below what must have been quite a heavy second outfit choice was a gold, glittering and intricately patterned catsuit ensemble. Which to be honest, looked much more comfortable and easy to strut his stuff in than the previous two looks. He paired his final outfit with a gold chain and platformed black shoes, along with metallic makeup and golden earrings.

Fans of the American rapper and singer-songwriter took to Twitter in awe of his stunning and dramatic display. One wrote: ‘Lil Nas X said I’m going to serve you not with one, not two, but THREE outfit reveals with some cake for dessert.’

Another said:

Advert 10

Lil Nas X: Hey gaga can I copy your homework. Lady Gaga: Sure just don’t make it too obvious.

A third commented: ‘Lil Nas X and Keke Palmer are dressed like a superhero duo and I would pay good money for that movie.’

While some people were quick to point out similarities between Lil Nas X’s outfit ensemble and Lady Gaga‘s 2019 Met Gala look, both attires absolutely slayed and the internet can’t seem to get enough of the golden look.