unilad
Advert

Met Gala Not ‘Cool Anymore’ After 2021 Guest List ‘Full Of Influencers’

by : Cameron Frew on : 16 Aug 2021 08:07
Met Gala Not 'Cool Anymore' After 2021 Guest List 'Full Of Influencers'@addisonraee/Instagram/PA Images

The Met Gala, known as one of the most glamorous events in the world, isn’t ‘cool’ anymore after packing its guest list ‘full of influencers.’

The fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is often dubbed as ‘fashion’s big night out’, welcoming high-profile stars from the world of entertainment and design. While fashion events have been scaled back over the past year due to the pandemic, the gala is expected to make a grand return.

Advert

Ahead of the two-part exhibition, there has been some criticism of the event; more specifically, people taking issue with this year’s guest list.

Lady Gaga at the 2019 Met Gala. (PA Images)PA Images

Speaking to the New York Post, one celebrity agent said they were displeased at this year’s attendees. ‘I’ve been told that a lot of influencers are on the guest list. I’ve heard that Facebook and Instagram have taken so many tables, and that’s put a lot of people off going, alongside the mask mandate,’ they said.

‘Personally, I don’t think the Met is cool anymore… it’s gone from super prestigious to [being] full of influencers,’ another publicist told the publication.

Advert

The gala’s organiser and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour had to reduce the guest list from 600 to 450 due to the pandemic.

Addison Rae, a 20-year-old TikTok star with more than 82 million followers, is reportedly expected to attend, as well as YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, who has more than 10 million subscribers.

While representatives for Vogue haven’t commented on the complaints, sources say younger talent have been made a priority. ‘Any of the old guard who are complaining simply didn’t get invited — it’s just sour grapes,’ an insider told the Post.

Advert

‘I think the big actors and the big fashionistas will come next year, when it returns in May. I also don’t think a lot of people feel like dressing up in ridiculously expensive outfits and putting on a mask for this,’ the agent added, criticising the mask mandate.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Haiti’s Death Toll Rises To Over 1,200 Following Devastating Earthquake
News

Haiti’s Death Toll Rises To Over 1,200 Following Devastating Earthquake

Elon Musk Says He Could ‘Probably’ Land Humans On Moon Before 2024
News

Elon Musk Says He Could ‘Probably’ Land Humans On Moon Before 2024

Prince Andrew May ‘Try And Claim Diplomatic Immunity’ Over Rape Claims
News

Prince Andrew May ‘Try And Claim Diplomatic Immunity’ Over Rape Claims

UK Grants Afghan Asylum Seekers Permission To Flee Taliban To UK Without Passport
News

UK Grants Afghan Asylum Seekers Permission To Flee Taliban To UK Without Passport

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: Fashion, influencers, New York

Credits

New York Post

  1. New York Post

    Met Gala has ‘gone from super prestigious to being full of influencers’

 