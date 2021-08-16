Met Gala Not ‘Cool Anymore’ After 2021 Guest List ‘Full Of Influencers’

@addisonraee/Instagram/PA Images

The Met Gala, known as one of the most glamorous events in the world, isn’t ‘cool’ anymore after packing its guest list ‘full of influencers.’

The fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is often dubbed as ‘fashion’s big night out’, welcoming high-profile stars from the world of entertainment and design. While fashion events have been scaled back over the past year due to the pandemic, the gala is expected to make a grand return.

Ahead of the two-part exhibition, there has been some criticism of the event; more specifically, people taking issue with this year’s guest list.

Speaking to the New York Post, one celebrity agent said they were displeased at this year’s attendees. ‘I’ve been told that a lot of influencers are on the guest list. I’ve heard that Facebook and Instagram have taken so many tables, and that’s put a lot of people off going, alongside the mask mandate,’ they said.

‘Personally, I don’t think the Met is cool anymore… it’s gone from super prestigious to [being] full of influencers,’ another publicist told the publication.

The gala’s organiser and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour had to reduce the guest list from 600 to 450 due to the pandemic.

Addison Rae, a 20-year-old TikTok star with more than 82 million followers, is reportedly expected to attend, as well as YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, who has more than 10 million subscribers.

While representatives for Vogue haven’t commented on the complaints, sources say younger talent have been made a priority. ‘Any of the old guard who are complaining simply didn’t get invited — it’s just sour grapes,’ an insider told the Post.

‘I think the big actors and the big fashionistas will come next year, when it returns in May. I also don’t think a lot of people feel like dressing up in ridiculously expensive outfits and putting on a mask for this,’ the agent added, criticising the mask mandate.