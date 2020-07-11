Online Retailer Shein Explains ‘Swastika Pendant Necklace’ Not Meant To Be Offensive

We made a gigantic mistake by selling a product that’s hurtful and offensive to so many of you, and we’re so, so sorry. There’s simply no excuse for our lack of sensitivity in doing so.

The Buddhist symbol has stood for spirituality and good fortune for more than a thousand years, and has a different design than the Nazi swastika which stands for hate — but frankly, that doesn’t matter because we should’ve been more considerate of the symbol’s hurtful connotations to so many people around the world, and we didn’t.