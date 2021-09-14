Piers Morgan Dubs Met Gala A ‘Fashion Train-Wreck’ As He Slams ‘Shameless Hypocrisy Of AOC’

Tickets for the Met Gala cost $35,000 a head, enough to feed three average American families of four for a year according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

Yet Ocasio-Cortez believed it was her ‘responsibility’ to attend this ludicrously pointless celebration of totally unnecessary and often cringe-worthy extravagance.

In a comical effort to fend off her critics, she wore a white dress with the words ‘Tax the rich’ sprawled across in it in red lettering. But who was she kidding?