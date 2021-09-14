Piers Morgan Dubs Met Gala A ‘Fashion Train-Wreck’ As He Slams ‘Shameless Hypocrisy Of AOC’
Piers Morgan has slammed this year’s Met Gala as a ‘fashion train-wreck’, saving particular venom for the style choices of US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Cortez, 31, best known to supporters as AOC, made her very first appearance at the high-profile New York event in a white dress bearing the words ‘tax the rich’.
Morgan was apparently incensed by this political wardrobe decision, blasting the ‘shameless hypocrisy of AOC’ in a new column.
Writing for the Mail Online, the outspoken broadcaster and journalist took aim at ‘socialist Congresswoman’ AOC, accusing her of hypocrisy.
Morgan declared AOC had ‘spent the past few years lecturing the entire world on the planet-ending evils of materialistic, vacuous, obscenely ostentatious capitalism’, only to end up ‘prancing about on the red carpet at the most materialistic, vacuous, obscenely ostentatious example of capitalism imaginable’.
The former Good Morning Britain host argued that while attending the Met Gala, AOC was ‘surrounded by hundreds of the wealthiest and most privileged people in American society’, therefore rendering her fashion statement ‘comical’.
Morgan raged:
Tickets for the Met Gala cost $35,000 a head, enough to feed three average American families of four for a year according to the United States Department of Agriculture.
Yet Ocasio-Cortez believed it was her ‘responsibility’ to attend this ludicrously pointless celebration of totally unnecessary and often cringe-worthy extravagance.
In a comical effort to fend off her critics, she wore a white dress with the words ‘Tax the rich’ sprawled across in it in red lettering. But who was she kidding?
However, many supporters have noted that by wearing such a dress to the Met Gala, AOC was in fact making sure her message was seen loud and clear by those rich and powerful enough to implement change.
Predicting that some of her ‘haters’ would inevitably call her out, AOC explained that ‘New York elected officials are routinely invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing and supporting the city’s cultural institutions for the public’.
AOC had reportedly been ‘one of several’ officials in attendance at the event and had borrowed her unusual gown from Brother Vellies, a sustainable Brooklyn-based fashion brand.
Speaking with Vogue, AOC revealed that she and Brother Vellies designer Aurora James had come up with the unique design after ‘having a conversation about what it means to be a working-class woman of colour at the Met’.
