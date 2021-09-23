Popular Bernie Sanders Meme Turned Into ‘Sexy’ Halloween Costume

Alamy/Dolls Kill

Halloween parties are well and truly back, and with a whole two years to prepare there’s no excuse for the costume game not to be stronger than ever.

It used to be that Halloween meant dressing up as your favourite film character or celebrity, but times have changed, and in the age of social media it’s meme-based costumes that are all the rage.

Advert 10

That being said, one online retailer might have taken things a bit too far, by creating a costume that can only be described as an e-girl version of Bernie Sanders.

Alamy

Dubbed by the New York Post as ‘sexy Bernie Sanders,’ the outfit is based on the instantly iconic image of a cosily wrapped-up Sanders at President Biden’s inauguration. Sold by online fashion store Dolls Kill, the ‘Trickz N’ Treatz Once Again Asking Costume Set’ is advertised as just the thing to help the wearer ‘be a viral internet meme.’

‘This political chairman costume comes with a grey coat, cozy mittens and a face mask for a total insta-worthy moment,’ the description explains, all for the total price of $85 – which VICE points out is roughly 12 hours of work on minimum wage in the United States. Noticeably absent from the look are the smart suit trousers and brown brogues opted for by the 80-year-old Senator.

Advert 10

Dolls Kill

‘We’ve hit peak 2021’ one person tweeted in response to the viral outfit, while another wrote ‘Why did they make Bernie as a hot got e-girl costume I’m wheezing’.

Even more incredibly, Sanders himself appears to have been made aware of the costume’s existence by VICE, who received a statement from the Senator’s spokesperson that read, ‘If fans of Sen. Sanders’ mittens are looking for a real scare this Halloween, they should see how hard the wealthy and world’s biggest corporations are fighting to stop Congress from finally addressing the long-neglected needs of the working class. I’m shuddering at my desk just thinking about it.’