Primark Finally Confirms How You Pronounce ‘Primark’

by : Julia Banim on : 06 Jul 2021 13:51
Primark Finally Confirms How You Pronounce 'Primark'PA Images

Primark has finally ended a debate that has had shoppers scratching their heads for years, and no doubt some people will be feeling pretty smug right about now.

For many of us thriftier shoppers, Primark is an absolute high street essential, the obvious lunch hour go-to for anything from gym clothes to home wear.

However, despite one being plonked in the middle of most town centres, many Primark fans have long been confused about how exactly you pronounce the name of the bargain haven. I’m happy to say I’ve been right from my very first purchase.

Primark (PA Images)PA Images

In a recent discussion on the Family Lowdown Tips & Ideas Facebook group, it became all too clear how this puzzle has divided us, with members having vastly different ideas about how to pronounce it.

The original poster asked:

How do you pronounce Primark? (The clothes store). I thought everyone said it the same until yesterday when I heard someone call it Pr-E-Mark, I say Pr-I-Mark. Which is right?

The post attracted heated debate as members fell into two distinct camps: ‘Pr-eye-mark’ and ‘Pree-mark’, a pronunciation apparently particularly favoured by those in Wales and Northern Ireland.

Primark (PA Images)PA Images

Now Primark has waded in to put the battle to bed once and for all, declaring the one true pronounciation on its official website.

As disappointing as it may be to some who’ve insisted on using their own pronounciation for years, Primark has officially revealed, ‘We like to use Pr-Eye-Mark’.

However, you are absolutely free to still refer to it as Primani, should you so wish.

