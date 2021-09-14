Simone Biles’ Met Gala Dress Was So Heavy It Took Six Men To Carry It

@buzzfeed/Twitter

She’s used to being weighed down by gold medals, but Simone Biles’ ultra-extravagant Met Gala look was a whole different story for the gymnast.

Biles arrived on the red carpet decked out in a starry catsuit paired with a matching sparkling crystal dress and train, and the story behind her outfit is just as impressive as the final creation.

According to Biles, the Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk-designed piece was covered in more than 17,000 feet of Swarovski crystals, weighing in at a whopping 88-pounds. And while Biles is known for her power as a gymnast, that kind of weight was too much for her to lift all by herself, with the train alone requiring six men to carry it as she moved from her hotel to the car to the red carpet itself.

Speaking to Vogue, Panszczyk revealed that the outfit took a crew of more than 100 people around 6,650 hours to create, with the team only finishing the final look at 4.00am on the day of the gala.

Even more impressively, both the train and the mini dress itself are fully detachable, allowing Biles to shed layers as the night goes on so she could stay comfortable and ready to dance the night away.

‘I personally don’t think anybody’s dress is gonna be better than mine, I’m sure everyone feels like that going in, but this is going to be a statement,’ Biles told Vogue of the look, which was inspired by American showgirls like Black activist Josephine Baker.

‘I want to say to little girls in general, you can be tough in any sport you want to be, and you can be strong. On the other end you can come out feeling empowered and beautiful and wear gowns like this and step out of your comfort zone,’ she said.