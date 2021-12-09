Squid Game’s HoYeon Jung Takes Over Calvin Klein’s Instagram Following Pete Davidson’s Bizarre Live

@calvinklein/Instagram/Netflix

Squid Game star HoYeon Jung has posed in a set of Calvin Klein underwear as the first part of her takeover of the iconic brand’s Instagram account.

Clad in a classic white sports bra and briefs, the Korean model and actor could be seen taking a mirror selfie, snapped in what appears to be a bathroom.

The 27-year-old, who is best known for playing North Koran defector Kang Sae-byeok in the tense survival drama, captioned the pic, ‘@calvinklein gave me their password #hired’.

Fans hailed the selfie as ‘beautiful’ and ‘gorgeous’, with one particularly ardent admirer proclaiming her to be a ‘queen’.

This post comes after Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson took over Calvin Klein’s Instagram page with a series of scantily-clad snaps.

Davidson, who does not have Instagram himself, replaced Calvin Klein’s profile image with a photo showing him wearing one of the brand’s caps, before updating the page to inform followers know that it was ‘Pete here’.

In a bizarre Instagram Live session, the duo stripped down to their – Calvin Klein-branded, of course –underpants, jokingly discussing how they had been hired as ‘sexy idiots’.

In one part of the shoot, MGK poured popcorn over Davidson as he knelt on a couch, with the pair telling the audience:

Hope everyone’s horny at home. It’s called BDE, which is insanely embarrassing, but it is true.

This term is of course in reference to long-standing public discussion over Davidson and his supposed ‘BDE’, which Urban Dictionary defines as someone who possesses ‘sexy confidence; confidence without cockiness’.

After wrapping up the livestream, Davidson shared a pic of the pair peering into the camera together, with the caption, ‘Did we nail it or did we nail it’.

Fans loved the fun and silly takeover, with one person commenting that they were ‘confused but also into it’. Another wrote that the takeover was ‘probably the best thing happening right now’.