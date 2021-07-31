Tess Holliday Hits Out After Being Voted This Year’s ‘Worst Beach Body’

@tessholliday/Instagram

Plus sized model Tess Holliday has spoken out after being included on a cruel list in the National Enquirer.

In the article, which I cannot believe was commissioned and written in the year 2021, Holliday, 36, was ‘awarded’ the top spot on a list of ‘This Year’s 50 Best & Worst Beach Bodies’.

In an age where there you’d like to think people have a better understanding of body positivity and the damaging effects of fat shaming, it makes for uncomfortable reading.

Showing that the article had not shaken her admirable confidence one iota, Holliday blasted the list as ‘corny’ as well as having made her laugh ‘bc I’m hot af’.

She noted that the publication had used a photo of her from last year, and included some more recent summer pics of herself in the post ‘looking FOIIIINE as hell in a string bikini’, adding ‘they can have the most updated ‘not hot’ content’.

Holliday continued:

The media always acts shocked when ‘celebs’ suffer mental health breakdowns but they continue to perpetuate unrealistic body standards & push toxic diet culture on us all.

Holliday went on to thank body confidence and anti-diet culture expert Alex Light for bringing the nasty article to her attention. Light had recently posted about the list on her own Instagram, revealing that she had ‘cried when I read this feature’, which ‘looks like it was published at least 10 years ago’.

Holliday, who had always encouraged her fans to love themselves as they are, offered the following advice for anyone who might have been hurt by the article:

If you are seeing this & you’re fat as hell or just have a body that isn’t chiselled & traditionally ‘hot’ & wanna go to the MF beach or put on a swimsuit: DO IT. You only get one life, & WE ARE MAKIN THE MOST OF IT BABY!!!

In a world where people can be so judgemental, it’s always lovely to know that there are also many good and supportive people like Holliday out there who want people to be confident within themselves.