This Woman Creates Insane Sculptures Using Her Hair

by : Julia Banim on : 27 Jun 2021 11:20
This Woman Creates Insane Sculptures Using Her Hair

A woman has revealed her talent for creating beautifully creative sculptures using only her hair, putting those of us who struggle to figure out a French plait to shame.

Artist Laetitia Ky, from the Ivory Coast, can transform her hair into pretty much any object, character or animal her fascinated followers may request, from Peppa Pig to a Parrot.

Her amazing Spongebob Squarepants really does have to be seen to be believed, while I’ve been left absolutely mesmerised by the way she was able to craft a female figure, complete with pants and bra.

Check it out below:

Laetitia, who has more than five million followers on TikTok, said:

There is a trend actually where artists are drawing female body ‘noods’. I’m trying it too with my art, because I believe that female bodies are art.

Those who’ve seen Laetitia’s videos have been left completely stunned by her artistic talent, with one person commenting:

Mad props on her talent. Insane props and being able to hold her arms up that long. My arms were getting tired just watching her.

Another said, ‘Wow, that’s awesome! I can’t even fathom how to do that, and she’s just rocking it!’

Laetitia Ky (UNILAD)UNILAD/Facebook

Laetitia creates her hair art TikTok vids for fun, but she also uses her platform to raise awareness about various important issues, including women’s rights and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Check out more on Laetitia’s channels.

