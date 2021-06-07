unilad
Advert

Vans Always Do The Same Thing When You Throw Them

by : Emily Brown on : 07 Jun 2021 12:54
Vans Always Do The Same Thing When You Throw Themcookie1801/hopjuiceipa/TikTok

If you’ve ever come home from a long day and kicked off your shoes, chances are you didn’t pay much attention to how they landed. If you own a pair of Vans, however, maybe you should start to. 

The shoes have started to gain attention on TikTok recently after one user shared a video in which they claimed: ‘When you throw Vans they will always land the right way.’

Advert

In apparent disbelief, TikToker @hopjuiceipa then decided to put the theory to the test with three different pairs of Vans, throwing them separately and together to see whether it could possibly be true.

As he soon found out, it looks like it is:

Loading…

It apparently doesn’t matter whether the shoes are slip-ons or lace-ups, because much like how cats ‘always land on their feet’, the shoes will inevitably right themselves so their soles are safely back on the ground.

Advert

This revelation first took the internet by storm a couple of years ago, but it has seen a resurgence through the newfound attention on TikTok, where users have been keen to put their own Vans to the test.

One person commented: ‘I just did it with my Vans and it worked!’

Though some have found it hard to wrap their heads around, there is actually a very simple explanation as to why Vans always land the right way up, and it all stems from their origin story. Though Vans are popular among the masses now, they are designed for skateboarding, meaning they have a thick sole to protect the skater’s feet.

Advert

As a result, the protective sole is heavier than the top of the shoe, so with a little help from gravity the sole is always pulled to be in contact with the ground.

Featured Image Credit: cookie1801/hopjuiceipa/TikTok

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Floyd Mayweather Accused Of Holding Up Logan Paul After Knocking Him Out During Fight
Celebrity

Floyd Mayweather Accused Of Holding Up Logan Paul After Knocking Him Out During Fight

Jeff Bezos Is Going To Space Next Month
News

Jeff Bezos Is Going To Space Next Month

Children Are Much Shorter And Weaker When Raised On Trendy Vegan Diets, Study Shows
Food

Children Are Much Shorter And Weaker When Raised On Trendy Vegan Diets, Study Shows

People Are Trying To Figure Out If Trump Wore His Trousers Backwards
Viral

People Are Trying To Figure Out If Trump Wore His Trousers Backwards

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Fashion, shoes, TikTok, Viral

Credits

@hopjuiceipa/TikTok

  1. @hopjuiceipa/TikTok

    #stitch with cookie1801 Had to try it...

 