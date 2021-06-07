Vans Always Do The Same Thing When You Throw Them

cookie1801/hopjuiceipa/TikTok

If you’ve ever come home from a long day and kicked off your shoes, chances are you didn’t pay much attention to how they landed. If you own a pair of Vans, however, maybe you should start to.

The shoes have started to gain attention on TikTok recently after one user shared a video in which they claimed: ‘When you throw Vans they will always land the right way.’

In apparent disbelief, TikToker @hopjuiceipa then decided to put the theory to the test with three different pairs of Vans, throwing them separately and together to see whether it could possibly be true.

As he soon found out, it looks like it is:

It apparently doesn’t matter whether the shoes are slip-ons or lace-ups, because much like how cats ‘always land on their feet’, the shoes will inevitably right themselves so their soles are safely back on the ground.

This revelation first took the internet by storm a couple of years ago, but it has seen a resurgence through the newfound attention on TikTok, where users have been keen to put their own Vans to the test.

One person commented: ‘I just did it with my Vans and it worked!’

Though some have found it hard to wrap their heads around, there is actually a very simple explanation as to why Vans always land the right way up, and it all stems from their origin story. Though Vans are popular among the masses now, they are designed for skateboarding, meaning they have a thick sole to protect the skater’s feet.

As a result, the protective sole is heavier than the top of the shoe, so with a little help from gravity the sole is always pulled to be in contact with the ground.

