Victoria’s Secret CEO Says Its Angels Are No Longer ‘Culturally Relevant’

PA Images

The CEO of iconic lingerie firm Victoria’s Secret has declared that the brand’s famed Angels are no longer ‘culturally relevant’.

In years gone by, the Angels were a key part of the company’s marketing campaigns, embarking on promotional tours and even becoming the very first trademark to be awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Advert 10

Previous Angels have included household names such as Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, with an emphasis on ‘sexy’ shoots and catwalk shows.

PA Images

However, the brand is now moving with the times, partnering with activists and entrepreneurs to build a new image that will appeal to modern women.

On Wednesday, June 16, the company announced that it would be undergoing a ‘dramatic shift’, having been criticised as being sexist and lacking diversity in recent years.

Advert 10

A group of influential women will now be fronting the brand, forming a group called the VS Collective. This group, chosen for their respective impressive accomplishments, will reportedly advise the company on various matters, and will also be appearing in ad campaigns and Instagram promotions.

The collective includes 35-year-old footballer Megan Rapinoe, 17-year-old Chinese American skier Eileen Gu, 29-year-old inclusivity advocate Paloma Elsesser and 38-year-old Indian actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

PA Images

As reported by Sky News, Chopra has explained that the group would be working ‘together to chart the path forward in a new and impactful way’.

Advert 10

She continued:

I’m not only looking forward to developing future collections that are inclusive of all people but I am most excited for new customers and for those who have always been a customer of Victoria’s Secret to feel represented and like they belong.

Speaking with The New York Times this week, Martin Waters, who was appointed chief executive back in February. explained that the Angels were no longer thought to be ‘culturally relevant’:

When the world was changing, we were too slow to respond. We needed to stop being about what men want and to be about what women want.

Advert 10

Every part of the brand is reportedly being reconsidered following the revamp, from the language used to attract customers to the products on the shelves.

Waters revealed that the world famous fashion show would probably make a return in 2022, but that it would take a much different form. It’s understood that the brand will soon be launching a podcast which will feature members of the VS Collective.

Advert 10